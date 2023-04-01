AI chatbots like ChatGPT could soon play a significant role in medicine

Some experts claim that within the year, a major medical center will enter into a collaboration that will see LLM chatbots interact with patients and diagnose disease.

Benjamin Tolchin, a neurologist and ethicist at Yale University, told Scientific American that at least two patients have already told him they used ChatGPT to self-diagnose symptoms or to look up side effects of medication. “It’s very impressive, very encouraging in terms of future potential,” he said.

But not all is rosy. Chatbots have many issues, including an unclear accuracy of the information they give people, privacy concerns and racial and gender bias found in the text the algorithms draw from.

Not that chatbots are not already used in medicine. Simpler versions of the systems are employed by physicians to perform tasks such as scheduling appointments and providing people with general health information. “It’s a complicated space because it’s evolving so rapidly,” told Scientific American Nina Singh, a medical student at New York University who studies AI in medicine.

But more advanced LLM chatbots could see doctor-AI collaborations reach new heights. Epidemiologist Andrew Beam of Harvard University and his colleagues conducted a study with Open AI’s GPT-3 that found that the LLM’s top three potential diagnoses for several diseases included the correct one 88 percent of the time. In contrast, physicians achieved the same results 96 percent of the time.