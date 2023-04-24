Bill Gates says AI chatbots will teach kids how to read and write

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has once again spoken fondly about how artificial intelligence (AI) will change the world for the better and is confident that chatbots in the future will be able to teach kids how to read and even hone their writing skills. Gates was speaking at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego last week, CNBC reported.

AI chatbot ChatGPT has taken the world by storm and Gates' company Microsoft is busy integrating the AI model into its existing products. Others like Elon Musk are not very happy about the pace at which AI is being introduced to society and have even called for a moratorium on the release of new products.

Gates, however, is not perturbed but is impressed by the chatbot's ability to read and write. Interesting Engineering has previously reported how ChatGPT can write poems and essays and can even pass standardized tests. But Gates expects the ability of the chatbots to improve even further in the coming 18 months.

A chatbot is my tutor

In a keynote address at the Summit, Gates showered praise on the "fluency" of chatbots to read and write and went on to add that this ability would soon allow them to help teach children and improve their writing and reading.