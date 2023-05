As reported by Reuters, next year's elections in the United States are likely mired with ever-sophisticated deepfake videos and audio. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Midjourney and FakeYou have made it nye-on child's play to generate realistic-looking images, videos, and audio files that are very difficult at times to distinguish from reality.

According to Reuters, there has been a significant increase in the creation of "synthetic" media of late using new "generative AI" tools like Midjourney. This technology has been available for some time, but recent advancements have made producing convincing deep fakes easier and more affordable. To better understand the potential problem, Reuters gathered input from approximately 24 experts in various fields, including AI, political activism, and online misinformation, to determine how serious the AI deep fakes could become.