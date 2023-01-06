In a world first, AI lawyer will help defend a real case in the US

In the past few years, AI has burst onto the scene like never before, writing poetry, computer code, and even college essays at the drop of a hat. With every new iteration of the programs being released, the capabilities of the bots have been rising, and of late, AI has entered the art scene as well put forward its most creative side.

In a new development, a company, DoNotPay, which has been training AI, has now claimed that its program will be able to defend a speeding case that is due to be heard in a U.S. court in February 2023. Identities of the individual and the court remain under wraps, but we do know that the defendant is contesting a speeding ticket.

AI alternative to attorneys

Founded in 2015, DoNotPay is an AI solution that is aimed at helping individuals fight against large organizations for acts such as applying wrong fees, persistent robocalling, or even fighting parking tickets. According to the company, most of these cases are winnable for individuals but appeals fall by the wayside since defendants cannot afford high legal fees or do not have the time and resources to fight bureaucracy.

DoNotPay wants to offer its AI-trained program as the means to fight these situations while also saving you time from lengthy conversations with customer care when you wish to cancel a subscription. If the organization can ask you to jump the hoops through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) when you call, DoNotPay can provide you with the ideal solution with an intelligent responder.