The Guardian has released an interesting article regarding the potential socioeconomic and political impact of the ever-increasing rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) on society. By asking various experts in the field on the subject, the responses were, not surprisingly, a mixed bag of doom, gloom, and hope. While all experts are concerned about how "bad actors" could manipulate the technology for nefarious activities, they also agree that the potential for the technology is enormous and likely beneficial on the whole (if regulated and controlled intelligently.

“I don’t think the worry is of AI turning evil or AI having some kind of malevolent desire,” Jessica Newman, director of University of California Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Security Initiative, told the Guardian. “The danger is from something much more simple, which is that people may program AI to do harmful things, or we end up causing harm by integrating inherently inaccurate AI systems into more and more domains of society,” she added.