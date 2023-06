At this year's Royal Aeronautical Society summit in London, an American Colonel gave a worrying account of a recent AI drone test in the United States. According to the Colonel, Col. Tucker "Cinco" Hamilton, an AI-controlled drone seemingly took it upon itself to "kill" its human operator for obstructing its mission objectives.

It's unclear when this test took place or what type of simulated environment was utilized, whether it was completely virtual or semi-live/constructive.

Col. Tucker told delegates at the summit that "one simulated test saw an AI-enabled drone tasked with a SEAD mission to identify and destroy SAM sites, with the final go/no go given by the human. However, having been ‘reinforced’ in training that destruction of the SAM was the preferred option, the AI then decided that ‘no-go’ decisions from the human were interfering with its higher mission – killing SAMs – and then attacked the operator in the simulation."