AI spell on El Salvador: President prepares bill to exempt tech from taxes

The legislation aims to encourage the development of El Salvador's technology industry and increase foreign investment there.

This program is a part of the Bukele administration's larger initiatives to modernize the nation's economy and lessen its reliance on conventional sectors like industry and agriculture.

To encourage innovation and digitization across multiple industries, the government has been funding entrepreneurship programs, education initiatives, and infrastructural projects.

If the bill is passed, El Salvador might become a desirable location for tech firms and startups looking to set up businesses in Central America.

Bitcoin city to tech hub

﻿Although it is not yet known if this regulation would apply to bitcoin (BTC) applications, El Salvador is recognized for being bitcoin-friendly, and in 2021 it will become the first country to legalize cryptocurrencies.

Earlier in 2023, the Central American country's legislature approved a measure opening the door for a bond backed by bitcoin.

The Salvadoran president is eager to turn his country into a cryptocurrency hotspot, with plans to make bitcoin legal tender in 2021 and to build the world's first "bitcoin city."

El Salvador became the first government in Central America to accept bitcoin as legal tender in an effort to increase financial inclusion, making it simpler for its citizens to transfer money home from abroad and lessen reliance on the US dollar.