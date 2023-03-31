AI-fueled US lab sniffs out rogue nuclear bombs and keeps us safe

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) keeps a stern eye on nuclear processing facilities in non-nuclear weapon states to ensure that by-products of spent nuclear fuel, especially plutonium, are not diverted to producing nuclear warheads. These regular inspections safeguard nuclear materials in tandem with sample analysis and process monitoring.

However, with the massive rates of real-time data today, analyzing and processing data obtained from these facilities is arduous and labor-intensive. Analysts at PNNL have designed a system capable of automatically detecting suspicious activity. Steven Ashby, director of PNNL, describes the different techniques employed to flag such activities in a press release.

Predicting real-world results with virtual models

This design follows the "transformer-based model," a machine learning technique that finds its applications in use cases such as natural language processing, where the position of the data is key.

Researchers build a virtual replica model of these reprocessing facilities and then assign weights to the data obtained from the actual facility. Learning and training on this data enable the model to analyze patterns in how nuclear materials are being handled and then predict expectations for various locations within the facility.

These predictions are then held against actual observations to examine differences which are then flagged.