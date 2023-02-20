Trending
Rise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match 

While the chatbots have raised excitement, they are sometimes culpable of "unhinged" responses.
Baba Tamim
| Feb 20, 2023 09:48 AM EST
Rise of AI: Google vs. OpenAI.
Rise of AI: Google vs. OpenAI.

Interesting Engineering/Ociacia/iStock 

"While Google still takes the cake for modern news, ChatGPT would easily overtake most search engines given the ability to scan the web in real-time."

This is how an Interesting Engineering (IE) subscriber replied upon being asked about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the recent influx of chatbots sweeping the tech industry. 

"ChatGPT can be used rather than a google search because the language processing model makes the response easier to understand for us humans," he added.

The development of chatbots using AI has gained prominence in recent years, especially conversational chatbot technology. This underwent a revolution with the release of OpenAI's Chat Generative Pretrained Transformer (GPT) in November 2022. 

The app, which is popularly known as ChatGPT, is one of the fastest-growing in history, accumulating over 100 million monthly active users in just a few months.

The GPT language model was released in 2018, and until now, OpenAI has been working to improve it. They have released a number of variants, including ChatGPT.

And during that time, several elements have led to the growth of ChatGPT, including:

NPL technique: The development of natural language processing (NLP) has increased ChatGPT's ability to produce writing that is human-like.

Large-scale pre-training: ChatGPT is pre-trained on a huge corpus of text, which gives it a broad knowledge base and enables it to produce more contextually suitable responses. Both Supervised Learning and Reinforcement Learning have been used to fine-tune ChatGPT, but it is a particular technique called Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), using human feedback in the training loop, that makes ChatGPT particularly effective.

Flexibility: ChatGPT is a versatile tool for a variety of applications since it can be tailored for a broad range of NLP tasks.

User adoption: For a number of use cases, such as chatbots, content generation, and customer support, ChatGPT has been embraced by numerous businesses and organizations.

Based on the development paper for ChatGPT-3, this tool has 12 layers and 175,000 million parameters, compared to GPT-2's 1,500 million.

GPT-4, as per Wired, would have 100 trillion parameters, nearly 600 times more than the previous generation. This information has yet to be confirmed by OpenAI, which has remained silent on the subject thus far.

Although AI and NLP are not new, recent advancements in tech have put many humans on tenterhooks to know what the future of tech holds for their jobs. And the rise of ChatGPT has not only sparked interest among ordinary users, but the tech titans have also begun to wrestle with what the future holds for this technology – and what that could mean for their business models.

The wrestling for dominance

Google, the leading search engine, recently responded to ChatGPT by creating Bard, its own AI chatbot, declaring its entry into the race for dominance.

But when Bard made its public debut, there was a stir; the chatbot made a very public factual error in a promotional video and cost Google parent firm Alphabet over $100 billion in market value (around 9 percent). The company pared losses after hours and were roughly flat for the day.

A number of people pointed out at the time that the company could have checked the accuracy of Bard's answers before the promotional video was made – by Googling it.

"Even if the ability of ChatGTP grows, the biggest benefit of google is the plethora of information choices based on one search," pointed out another IE social media subscriber in a thread of exciting answers.

The only way ChatGTP could triumph is if the answer it provides "were so accurate that you wouldn't need to see [search] more," he added. 

ChatGPT may have drawn a lot of attention because of its ability to mimic human writing, articles, poetry, financial advice, and even malicious code.

Despite its flaws, such as its inclination to give false information, ChatGPT may hold the power to fundamentally alter the way we think about coding, marketing, and learning.

Meanwhile, how Google responded to ChatGPT's expansion showed that it sees AI-powered chatbots as a threat to its search hegemony.

The company has sped up the development and integration of AI technologies into its search engine. And is likely to incorporate this new technology into its advertising business even though this strategy might ultimately lead to a reduction in advertising revenue, according to some industry experts.

ChatGPT-powered Microsoft's bing 

Microsoft made a $1 billion investment in OpenAI, which was founded as a non-profit in 2015 with an initial investment of $1 billion by Sam Altman, Reid Hoffman, Jessica Livingston, Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, Peter Thiel, and others. (Musk exited OpenAI in 2018 over disagreements about the company's development.)

Recently, during the launch of 'The New Bing' search engine, which is aimed at encouraging users to adopt the Bing search engine, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella remarked that "it's a new day for [the] search" as the engine is now powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 model. 

Microsoft has been in competition with Google over search dominance for the past 13 years. The incorporation of GPT-4 has led to the Bing search engine experiencing a significant rise in popularity, with the app rising from 197 to the top 20s on the App Store.  

This has intensified competition among AI-powered search engines, particularly with Google's development of an AI chatbot, Bard.

Yet many people are more concerned with the potential effects of ChatGPT on their livelihoods.

Despite the increasing competition, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has downplayed this potential threat. 

In a podcast interview with the German business news site Handelsblatt, Gates stated, "until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content." 

However, Gates stated that ChatGPT has demonstrated the potential of artificial intelligence to change the world positively, leading to a very favorable impact on job prospects. He predicts, "this will change the world."

Gates further explained that although AI still makes significant errors, it has the potential to improve office productivity and efficiency.

Meanwhile, 'The New Bing' search engine, still in the launch period, is already marred with controversies with its "unhinged responses" and has been schooled for it.

What works in favor of Google over ChatGPT?

Compared to ChatGPT, Google provides a number of benefits. First off, compared to OpenAI, Google has a considerably larger user base and has been the leading search engine for decades now. 

It can certainly train its AI algorithms with more data, which will, in time, improve its efficacy and accuracy. 

Google's AI models can produce a wider range of outcomes because they are trained on a far wider variety of data, such as photographs, videos, and audio. Contrarily, ChatGPT's application is restricted by the fact that it is primarily intended for text-based conversations.

"ChatGPT doesn't point out the source of information. Upon searching on Google, the information [provided by ChatGPT] cannot be found, so no, ChatGPT is not reliable," shared an IE user. 

"While ChatGPT provides instant replies, Google provides a whole heap of resources and PICTURES and VIDEOS too," pointed out another. 

A sizeable percentage of Google's revenue comes from its huge advertising network. So because of its ability to make significant research and development investments, Google has an advantage in the creation of cutting-edge AI models.

And last but the least, Google has a huge ecosystem of products, including the Chrome web browser and Android mobile operating system, both of which are used by billions of people globally. 

As a result, Google has a distinct advantage when it comes to integration because its products can work flawlessly together to give users a better overall experience.

Who will win this match?

When IE asked ChatGPT about its views on the competition between Google and OpenAI, the chatbot cleverly and maturely replied: 

"There is no actual competition or match between the two models. Both models were developed by different companies and serve different purposes, and they can even complement each other in certain applications. 

While Google's Bard is geared towards generating long-form natural language responses, ChatGPT is designed for conversational interactions and has been used for various applications, including chatbots and content creation. 

Both models are impressive in their own ways and represent significant advancements in the field of natural language processing." 

The way we search for information is changing rapidly, thanks to AI, and the best AI tool to utilize will depend on personal preferences and needs.

While some people might favor the simplicity and directness of ChatGPT's comments, others may prefer Google's extensive collection of data and services.

The rivalry between OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard AI models is intriguing with their unique advantages and disadvantages.

However, it's important to note that AI is still in its infancy stage, and more advanced models may emerge in the future, surpassing both AI bot techs.