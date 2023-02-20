Rise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match
"While Google still takes the cake for modern news, ChatGPT would easily overtake most search engines given the ability to scan the web in real-time."
This is how an Interesting Engineering (IE) subscriber replied upon being asked about the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the recent influx of chatbots sweeping the tech industry.
DIY mechanic Kelvin Cruickshank told IE he soon hopes to have a team as it "wasn't easy" building the Kelsus P1 alone.