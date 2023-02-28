Researchers in China turn to AI for help in hypersonic dog fight simulation

Reusable hypersonic aircraft have many advantages ranging from low mission costs to the ability to maneuver at very high speeds. However, fire-control systems for launching weapons from these aircraft have not yet been developed. The researchers worked to improve combat performance and turned to AI for help.

A counter-intuitive way to attack

In the simulation, the researchers instructed a plane flying at Mach 11 to attack another fighter jet traveling at Mach 1.3, approximately similar to an F-35. Conventionally, opponents try to take each other head-on in aerial combat and avoid being trailed by a rival. Instinct would tell us that the manner of attack in hypersonic action would be no different.

However, instead of heading straight toward the target, the AI-aided pilot in the simulation flew to a position far ahead of the enemy fighter jet. Once there, it fired a missile using the "over-the-shoulder" launch method. Instead of firing directly at the target, a rocket is tossed backward at an approaching foe.

Stock representation of hypersonic missile estt/ iStock

In the simulation, the target was 18.6 miles (30 km) behind the hypersonic plane but was hit by the missile at Mach 11. The researchers found that the approach ended the combat in a mere eight seconds.