AI helps decipher 2,000-year-old scroll on life after Alexander the Great

"It contains the names of a number of Macedonian dynasts and generals of Alexander," Janko said, noting that it also includes "several mentions of Alexander himself." Only a few parts of the damaged rolled-up papyrus scroll's text can be read.

The research is not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Computed tomography scans analyzes detects ink on papyri

The lost book's origins can be traced to the Villa of the Papyri at Herculaneum, a city that was destroyed alongside Pompeii. The villa was famed for its vast collection of papri scrolls that contains writings from the philosopher Philodemus (who lived circa 110 B.C. to 30 B.C.). The volcano's eruption resulted in the carbonization of the text. When it was somehow found, it was handed over to Napoleon Bonaparte in 1804. He gave it to the Institut de France in Paris, its current residence.

Janko said that a previous attempt in 1986 to unroll the papyrus resulted in further damage.

Brent Seales, director of the Center for Visualization and Virtual Environments at the University of Kentucky, has been helping Janko study the papyrus using machine learning. The team has trained a computer program on how to detect ink on papyri - the application analyzes ancient scrolls with computed tomography scans, which take thousands of X-rays to make 3D digital images.