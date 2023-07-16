AI system enhances household robots’ problem solving skills by up to 80%

MIT researchers have developed PIGINet, a new system that aims to efficiently enhance the problem-solving capabilities of household robots, reducing planning time by 50-80 percent.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Friday.

Under normal conditions, household robots follow predefined recipes for performing tasks, which isn’t always suitable for diverse or changing environments. PIGINet, as described by MIT, is a neural network that takes in “Plans, Images, Goal, and Initial facts,” then predicts the probability that a task plan can be refined to find feasible motion plans.

The team evaluated the new system’s ability in helping a robot function in the kitchen. They measured the time taken to solve problems with PIGINet’s assistance against prior approaches.