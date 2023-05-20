AI technology may help to immortalize his performaces, says Tom Hanks

ENGINEERING JOBS
The use of AI or deep fake technology is advanced enough to recreate anyone at any age.
Jijo Malayil
May 20, 2023 10:51 AM EST
Created: May 20, 2023 10:51 AM EST
innovation
Tom Hanks.

Artificial Intelligence is slowly becoming an integral part of our day-to-day lives, thanks to the advent of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT. The use of AI in the entertainment industry to preserve an actor's legacy is being put forward by Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks. 

In a conversation during an episode of the Adam Buxton podcast, the veteran performer recently voiced his opinion regarding the likelihood of actors being kept alive in movies through the power of advanced technologies

Known for his iconic roles in numerous blockbuster films like Forest Gump and Cast Away, the actor said that such technologies can be leveraged to recreate his image, voice, and mannerisms, from "now until kingdom come," said Tom in the podcast. 

Artistic and legal challenges

During the interview, the actor talked about the potential of such techniques with the use of AI or deep fake technology, which is advanced enough to recreate anyone at any age. "I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on."

The actor said that the film fraternity is evaluating the situation to safeguard members against any unauthorized usage of their images. "I can tell you that there are discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else's being our intellectual property," said Tom. 

The actor went on to say that "outside the understanding of AI and deep fake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone. And it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge but it's also a legal one."

The possibility of such AI-generated versions getting used in movies that are not to his liking was also suggested by the veteran. "Without a doubt, people will be able to tell [that it's AI], but the question is will they care? There are some people that won't care, that won't make that delineation."

AI is already making its headway into the music industry with such systems learning patterns and structures from existing data to generate new material. This technology can be used to make creative music compositions for any genre in the music industry. The implications of this practice in creative fields like these are too early to be predicted but definitely worth considering.

