AI technology may help to immortalize his performaces, says Tom Hanks

Artificial Intelligence is slowly becoming an integral part of our day-to-day lives, thanks to the advent of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT. The use of AI in the entertainment industry to preserve an actor's legacy is being put forward by Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks.

In a conversation during an episode of the Adam Buxton podcast, the veteran performer recently voiced his opinion regarding the likelihood of actors being kept alive in movies through the power of advanced technologies

Known for his iconic roles in numerous blockbuster films like Forest Gump and Cast Away, the actor said that such technologies can be leveraged to recreate his image, voice, and mannerisms, from "now until kingdom come," said Tom in the podcast.