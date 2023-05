A new artificial intelligence has been developed that could boost wind turbine efficiency by around 0.3 percent, New Scientist reported. While this doesn't sound like a lot, if all wind turbines worldwide received the software upgrade, it would generate enough extra power to provide electricity to a modestly-sized country.

The main problem with wind turbines (besides their arguable sustainability) is that they need to face directly into the wind to provide maximum output. At present, this is very tricky to achieve as wind turbine nacelles are heavy and unwieldy things.

Most wind turbines align themselves with the wind through sophisticated control systems and aerodynamic design. The turbine's rotor, consisting of several blades, is mounted on a horizontal or vertical axis that can be adjusted to face the wind. Sensors, such as anemometers and wind vanes, detect the wind direction and speed, sending this information to the turbine's control system. Based on these inputs, the control system commands the yaw drive, which rotates the entire turbine nacelle to face the wind. This continuous monitoring and adjustment ensure that the turbine maximizes energy capture by maintaining an optimal alignment with the wind direction.