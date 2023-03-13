Controversial Exhibit: AI says “sorry” for wiping out humanity

The pieces in the temporary exhibition combine the frightening with the humorous. In its debut display, AI is used to dispense pithy insights to the individuals who enter its field of vision.

"The concept of the museum is that we are in a post-apocalyptic world where artificial general intelligence has already destroyed most of humanity," said Audrey Kim, the show's curator.

"But then the AI realizes that was bad and creates a type of memorial to the human, so our show's tagline is 'sorry for killing most of humanity,'" she said.

Artificial General Intelligence

The concept of Artificial General Intelligence is even more ambiguous than the simple AI, which is becoming a part of our daily life, as witnessed in the rapid growth of software like ChatGPT and Bing’s chatbot and all the hype created around them.

AGI is "artificial intelligence that is able to do anything that a human would be able to do," incorporating human analytic capacities into machines.

The founder of ChatGPT and creator of OpenAI, Sam Altman, said AGI, if done right, can "elevate humanity" and change the "limits of possibilities."