What happens when you use generative AI tools as interns?

Back in January, Kyle Monson, partner at digital marketing agency Codeword, began a 90-day trial of the use of ‘AI Interns’ as part of his creative team.

Part publicity-stunt, part serious experiment, Kyle wanted to see how his teams could incorporate the use of tools like ChatGPT, Bard and Midjourney to assist with creative work, learn, experiment, and have some fun.

In this episode, IE caught up with Kyle to find out what he had learned, and whether he planned to take Aiko and Aiden on full-time.

Roland: Firstly, could you give us some background on Codeword, the type of work that you do, and the clients that you work with?

Kyle Monson: We're a mid-sized marketing agency of about 100 people, mostly in the US. Most of our clients are in the tech space. So we spend a lot of time working with tech companies, engineers and developers, helping them turn very technical stories into content, social media, and PR campaigns that people can understand.

Roland: Can you tell us a little more about the generative AI experiment that you've undertaken, and really how it came about?

Kyle: Back in November, these tools were really taking off. Everybody was talking about them. And there were all these kind of like, deep existential conversations about how they were going to impact every different industry.

We decided that instead of pushing back and resisting, we were gonna try and embrace it and see how these tools could actually exist in a creative environment like an advertising agency.

Can we use them? Are they a threat to our business model? Are they a threat to our employee’s careers? Or, are these useful tools that, if we learn how to use them, can be a competitive differentiator for us?

The team was a little bit apprehensive at first, but we've had a great time with it and I think we've come to realize some things about the tools. We see it as a positive thing, at least for right now.

Roland: Why is it that you think your sector is particularly well suited to running an experiment like this?