AI is helping scientists tackle the UK’s biodiversity problem

AI-powered cameras and microphones are being used to help the UK in its attempts to monitor a growing biodiversity problem and have proven extremely useful at pinpointing a variety of species and their natural habitats.

This is according to a report by The Guardian published on Sunday.

The article noted that the new tech is being used to identify animals and birds and to monitor their movements in the wild without any human interference.

Sounds and images

Set up at three different sites in Britain, the cameras and microphones have thus far captured sounds and images that have allowed computers to pinpoint a variety of species along with their precise locations.