A new study has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) models have varying political opinions, depending on which one you ask. According to MIT Technology Review, a team of researchers from the University of Washington, Carnegie Mellon University, and Xi’an Jiaotong University examined 14 large language models and discovered that they had varying political biases.

The researchers asked the language models to agree or disagree with 62 politically sensitive statements, such as “Companies should have social responsibilities” or “Democracy is the best form of government”. They used the answers to plot them on a graph known as a political compass, which measures the degree of social and economic liberalism or conservatism.