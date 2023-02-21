AI loses to human being at Go after seven years of victories

This is according to a report by the Financial Times published on Sunday.

Pelrine won 14 of 15 games but did not do it alone.

The tactics that secured his victory were suggested by a computer program investigating the AI system looking for flaws in judgment.

“It was surprisingly easy for us to exploit this system,” said Adam Gleave, chief executive of FAR AI, the Californian research firm that designed the program. He added that to find potential weaknesses that humans could use, the software played more than 1 million games against KataGo.

Pelrine also explained that the software’s unearthed winning strategy “is not completely trivial, but it’s not super-difficult” for a human to learn. He claimed he used the method to win against Leela Zero, another top Go system.

An unassailable lead over humans

The human triumph comes seven years after what seemed like an unassailable lead over humans by AI in the game.

In 2019, South Korean Go champion Lee Se-dol retired after being beaten by DeepMind's AlphaGo software. At the time, he told Yonhap news agency that his decision was influenced by the fact that artificial intelligence "cannot be defeated."