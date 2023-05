An artificial intelligence (AI) model that accurately identifies cancer has been developed by a team of scientists, doctors, and researchers from Imperial College London, the Institute of Cancer Research in London, and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

Reportedly, this new AI model uses radiomics, a technique that extracts critical information from medical images that may not be visible to the naked eye. This, in turn, aids in determining whether the abnormal growths detected on CT scans are cancerous.

The effectiveness of the model was measured using a metric called area under the curve (AUC), which showed that the AI model identified each nodule's cancer risk with an AUC of 0.87.