Chinese company wants to build AI model better than ChatGPT by October

iFlytek, a voice-recognition company, based in China is the newest entrant to build artificial intelligence (AI) models. On Saturday (May 6), the company conducted a live demonstration of its generation language model SparkDesk, which it claims will outperform OpenAI's ChatGPT by October this year.

OpenAI took the lead in the generative AI race when it launched its conversational chatbot ChatGPT last year and set a benchmark for others to beat. While the likes of Google and Chinese counterpart Baidu launched their own versions of chatbots, ChatGPT has remained a market leader thanks to its superior capabilities.

OpenAI also launched an advanced version of the AI model that is used to power ChatGPT but as time passes, others such as Alibaba Group are catching up fast. Now iFlytek is confident of superseding ChatGPT too.