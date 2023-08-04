AI model by NASA and IBM can help fight climate change

Hugging Face is a repository of open-source models. And another one is being added to its list.

Computer manufacturer IBM has now partnered with US space agency NASA to offer an artificial intelligence-powered geospatial model for Earth observations like tracking deforestation, predicting crop yields, and monitoring greenhouse gasses. It’s an open-source model which will be available on Hugging Face.

Open-source AI encourages more collaboration, and open science paves the way for acceleration in innovation. Both IBM and NASA have embraced that and are actively addressing key environmental challenges.

"AI remains a science-driven field, and science can only progress through information sharing and collaboration," said Jeff Boudier, head of product and growth at Hugging Face, in a press release. "This is why open-source AI and the open release of models and datasets are so fundamental to the continued progress of AI and making sure the technology will benefit as many people as possible."