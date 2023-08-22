Novel AI-powered solar panels offer 88% energy efficiency

Researchers at the Odisha University of Technology and Research in India have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) powered model for direct current (DC) electric motors that are powered by photovoltaic arrays and do not need to be plugged into the grid for charging. In the future, such motors can be used at an industrial scale or for appliances at home, or even electric cars, IEEE Spectrum reported.

Solar-powered electric motors offer a way for electrical devices to switch to cleaner sources of power and be independent of the grid. The setup typically requires the use of a battery that can store excess energy generated by the photovoltaic cell and use it to power the motor when sunlight is not available.