New AI model suggests recipes based on available food ingredients

Artificial intelligence (AI) has dabbled into many things, from poetry to video creation. And now, it seems that researchers using AI are cooking up something new.

Researchers at PeopleTec, an Alabama-based technology company, have created an AI-based model that can create recipes based on the ingredients provided by users.

"The basic idea behind our work was to combine raw food and recipe ingredients using image analysis, then to ask a powerful language model to construct a plausible cooking recipe, including the expected title, proportion, and steps," David Noever, one of the researchers, told TechXplore.

According to the study, this computational model can also simply scan your refrigerator and recommend a recipe for your next meal. “To demonstrate the API as a modular alternative, we solve the problem of a user taking a picture of ingredients available in a refrigerator, then generating novel recipe cards tailored to complex constraints on cost, preparation time, dietary restrictions, portion sizes, and multiple meal plans,” researchers wrote in the paper uploaded on a pre-print server.

The training of the AI model

The computational model was trained using over 2,000 images of open refrigerators containing various raw food items. As a result, the AI model was able to create a 100-page recipe book consisting of various unique recipes using these image inputs.