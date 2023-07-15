AI only at its infancy, says top technology expert

During a virtual roundtable held by Swiss investment bank UBS on Thursday, Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, claimed that AI is only at its infancy despite its growing popularity.

This is according to a report by Business Insider published on Friday that quoted the top AI expert directly.

"We're still at the iPhone 2G, 3G point," Mostaque said. "I think next year is the take-off."

Stability AI is a billion-dollar image generator and in the last few years its chief has emerged as one of the most influential leaders in the AI space. He was one of the experts to sign the famous letter asking for a pause on AI development and has since been very vocal with his opinions on the emerging technology.