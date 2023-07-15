AI only at its infancy, says top technology expert

AI only at its infancy, says top technology expertInfluential AI leader Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, claims the industry is about to explode.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 15, 2023 10:21 AM ESTCreated: Jul 15, 2023 10:21 AM ESTinnovationAI is in its early days according to expert.Just_Super/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.During a virtual roundtable held by Swiss investment bank UBS on Thursday, Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, claimed that AI is only at its infancy despite its growing popularity.This is according to a report by Business Insider published on Friday that quoted the top AI expert directly."We're still at the iPhone 2G, 3G point," Mostaque said. "I think next year is the take-off."Stability AI is a billion-dollar image generator and in the last few years its chief has emerged as one of the most influential leaders in the AI space. He was one of the experts to sign the famous letter asking for a pause on AI development and has since been very vocal with his opinions on the emerging technology. See Also Related Elon Musk, AI experts sign open letter for immediate pause of AI more powerful than GPT-4 New Stable Diffusion 2.0 improves jaw-dropping capability for generating AI images Stability AI uses latent diffusion models to allow users to create art in Stable Diffusion However, Mostaque is not the only to share the view that AI is still in its early days. Business Insider also reported that, during the call, Michael Briest, head of European technology research at UBS, claimed that only about 6 percent of earnings calls this year have made mention of AI, while around a quarter of companies in the software sector have done so.That number is set to increase significantly if Mostaque is to be believed. He speculates that 50 percent of all CEOs will make mention of AI by next year. He points to the fact that AI has primarily been focused on consumers thus far as can be noticed by systems such as ChatGPT plugins, Microsoft's integration of AI into Bing, Google's introduction of its AI chatbot Bard, as well as Stability AI's text-to-image generator.Once AI gets past the consumer, argued Mostaque, we will see a significant rise in development. "This is the calm before the storm because the models aren't quite enterprise-ready," he said.When AI finally makes its debut at an enterprise level, it will ignite a fierce competition among rival firms across sectors far beyond Silicon Valley. This will in turn push AI penetration further along than has ever been experienced before."Once your competitors start implementing it, you have to keep up due to the productivity gains and due to the competitive pressure," Mostaque said, adding that it won't take "a huge amount of time" for companies to train AI models given the vast amount of data they already posess."You just need to have the right models in the right way to enable these outcomes that increase productivity," he said.Mostaque even went so far as to note that those that ignore AI’s revolution will be penalized. "You'll see the market punishing those that don't use this,” said the executive according to Business Insider. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolutionPhotographer describes dearMoon Starship selection as 'ultimate dream'A superhero cyborg cockroach could help in rescue operations- here's how128 invaluable Google Sheets functions and formulas for engineersJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightNewly built camera captures images of a photon 400-times better than ever beforeToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentWhat caused a 3-year La Niña? Supercomputer reveals wildfires thousands of miles awayJames Webb Space Telescope observes massive kilonova explosion for first time Job Board