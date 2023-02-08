Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT

For almost two decades, Google's search engine market has had a highly successful run, facing almost zero competition from rivals. That could all change with the new upgraded Bing and Edge browser that has integrated the same technology created by the developers of ChatGPT.

Unlike Bard, which is currently used only by "trusted testers", everyone can visit Bing.com to try sample queries and sign up for the waitlist, Microsoft said in a blog post. While the AI-powered Bing is available today only in a limited preview on desktop, the company will roll out the preview to millions in the coming weeks.

"We’re excited to put the new Bing and Edge into the real world to get the critical feedback required to improve our models as we scale," Microsoft wrote.

The Chat mode in the new Bing. Microsoft

Bing has a conversational style similar to ChatGPT

Microsoft has provided a preview of some examples of what the tool can be asked for, such as help plan my special anniversary trip, what art ideas I can do with my kid, help me find a pet, and so on. As evident, Bing will be conversational and respond like ChatGPT. Bing "reviews results across the web to find and summarize the answer you’re looking for".

However, Microsoft claims that the new Bing is running on a new, next-generation OpenAI large language model that is "more powerful" than ChatGPT. "It takes key learnings and advancements from ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 – and it is even faster, more accurate, and more capable," the company wrote. "We’ve also applied the AI model to our core Bing search ranking engine, which led to the largest jump in relevance in two decades."