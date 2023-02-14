Lockheed Martin's new jet was flown by AI for 17 hours in world first

Engineers now have a tool that can do two things at once, thanks to the progress of artificial intelligence. The "Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft" (VISTA), created by Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works classified research laboratory in collaboration with Calspan Corporation, is used at the US Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards to simulate the flying characteristics of various aircraft. Additionally, it includes having autonomy.

The VISTA X-62A is an upgraded F-16D Block 30 Peace Marble II with Block 40 avionics installed. It was first called the NF-16D, but in June 2021, the US government declared it a national asset and changed its name to the X-62A.

The VISTA X-62A has extremely cutting-edge capabilities inside its stressed aluminum alloy skin. Calspan's "VISTA Simulation System" (VSS) and Lockheed Martin's "Model Following Algorithm" (MFA), and "System for Autonomous Control of the Simulation" (SACS) are two of the most notable.

Together, they give the plane new features that turn it into a system that can fly itself and a place to test artificial intelligence. The "Enterprise Mission Computer" version 2 (EMC2), also known as the "Einstein Box," which is meant to let older systems link together for sharing of data across all domains, is managed by the Skunk Works' "Enterprise-wide Open Systems Architecture" (E-OSA) on the SACS system.