AI-powered Google Maps' immersive view now available for a select few

The novel feature makes use of neural radiance fields (NeRF), an advanced AI technique that transforms ordinary pictures into 3D representations.

“With NeRF, we can accurately recreate the full context of a place including its lighting, the texture of materials and what’s in the background. All of this allows you to see if a bar’s moody lighting is the right vibe for a date night or if the views at a cafe make it the ideal spot for lunch with friends,” continued Phillips.

Google said last month that immersive view was “rolling out now” for London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo. However, few people had actually seen the feature show up into their Google Maps app until now.

A Reddit user who goes by u/Vegetable_Book_8493 posted a thread indicating he got access earlier this week. However, some features like moving cars were not included.

Experiencing the weather

Immersive views also allows users to experience the weather of the day by scrolling through a time slider found at the bottom of the app. The time slider will also indicate when the busiest times are at an attraction so you don’t visit when it’s too crowded.