New AI-powered helmet could give firefighters ‘superpower’ to rescue victims faster

"It will definitely improve the safety for firefighters from multiple dimensions. We already talk about victim searching. We also talk about navigation together with all the sensor units," he added.

The tools are intended to make it easier for firefighters to move around in a smoke-filled area, map their surroundings, and rescue those in need.

"In the long run, we will try to investigate what is the most efficient communication manner between the frontline firefighters to the outside chief commanders, so that all the systems can be even more efficient."

Prototype tested

National Robotarium teamed-up with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to develop the AI-empowered smart helmet. The National Robotarium

The research team developed and tested the prototype of this technology in collaboration with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"Dr. @chris_x_lu, Lecturer in Cyber-Physical Systems @InfAtEd @EdinburghUni & lead researcher of a smart firefighting helmet which, with the help of @fire_scot, could give firefighters the superpower ability to see through smoke," the recently opened National Robotarium, a center for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence tweeted last Friday.

"Our equipment can at times be restrictive in terms of what we have to do for searching. Add in any heat, dark smoke - having a thermal image capacity helps us massively in terms of location of someone," said Watch Commander Glen Macaffer.