AI-powered robot can reproduce artists’ paintings at scale

Robots or automated systems that are built and programmed to generate different types of artistic creations are referred to as art robots. These robots, which come in a variety of shapes and have different capacities, create artwork using a combination of hardware and software.

Among these machines are certain art robots that are engineered expressly to produce visual art, including drawings and paintings. These robots have the ability to use ink or paint to create an image on a canvas, applying the substances with such tools as pens and paint brushes.

Better and faster

Now, a new Canadian startup has invented just such a robot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reproduce artists’ work at scale. The company is called Acrylic Robotics and it is the brainchild of founder Chloe Ryan.