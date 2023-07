Strokes are a leading cause of serious long-term disability in the US, reducing mobility in more than half of stroke survivors ages 65 and older.

Patients suffering from the disabilities caused by a stroke often require intense rehabilitation in order for them to be able to walk, talk, or perform everyday tasks again.

For many, the idea of being able to play a musical instrument must feel like a distant dream.

However, thanks to a new AI-powered soft robotic glove, people trained in music who have suffered a stroke may now be able to play again, and perform other tasks that require dexterity and coordination.