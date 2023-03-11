AI-powered robots cut out weeds while leaving crops untouched

“We have a growing population, and we can’t expand the land or water we have, so we need to drastically increase the efficiency of the farming industry,” company co-founder Sebastien Boyer told MIT. “I think AI and data are going to be major players in that journey.”

The company currently boasts two super weed cropping robots: the Titan and the Vulcan. Both are powered by an AI that directs hundreds of tiny blades to snip out weeds around each crop without harming the healthy plants. Both also allow for human supervision as the robots work to remove the pesky weeds.

But that’s not all.

More than just weeding

FarmWise now has over 15,000 commercial hours under its belt and has ambitious plans to use the data it collects for more than just weeding.

“It’s all about precision,” Boyer said. “We’re going to better understand what the plant needs and make smarter decisions for each one. That will bring us to a point where we can use the same amount of land, much less water, almost no chemicals, much less fertilizer, and still produce more food than we’re producing today. That’s the mission. That’s what excites me.”