Moonwalkers: These AI-powered shoes will have you walking 250% faster

Moonwalkers: These AI-powered shoes will have you walking 250% fasterThey can even handle uneven terrains and puddles of water.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 07, 2023 08:04 AM ESTCreated: May 07, 2023 08:04 AM ESTinnovationMoonwalkers.Shift Robotics Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Pittsburgh-based robotics and engineering company Shift Robotics has invented AI-powered shoes called Moonwalkers that allow the wearer to walk 250 percent faster. The wearables have already garnered themselves the title of “world’s fastest shoes,” according to an article by the Vigour Times published on Sunday.You may be wondering: what does artificial intelligence have to do with shoes? The company’s website offers the following description:“Moonwalkers are the first-ever mobility device that allows you to walk at the speed of a run. Designed with an adaptive A.I. drivetrain, you can cover more distance - at your own pace.” See Also The technology within the shoes allows for instantaneous response times, making them super agile to seamlessly move through crowds. It also empowers the wearables to adapt to your walking style, decreasing the risk of discomfort and providing a natural feel to your stride. User-friendly and intuitiveThe shoes are said to be extremely user-friendly, allowing wearers to master their many advantages in ten steps. The motor powering them can also be turned off when walking up stairs or doing other activities where speed might be a hindrance.They also work pretty intuitively. Speed up your pace to go faster and slow down to decelerate. Most Popular But what about uneven terrain or rain? Not to worry, these bad boys can tackle these obstacles as well. They boast eight overlapping wheels that can simulate a much larger diameter to climb through difficult terrains or even navigate puddles of water.The shoes are equipped to withstand a total recommended weight of 220 pounds and carry a 300-watt electric motor. Wearers can achieve speeds of up to 7mph and travel a distance of a 10k run without breaking a sweat. Other attributes of the shoes include brushless DC motors, water-resistant sealing, automotive-grade reinforced plastics, a 90-minute charge, and 6.5 miles of range. The shoes are expected to hit the market this summer and will cost $1,399, according to Vigour Times, which is not bad considering everything they can do.HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Chinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationDams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resortThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeNanowires in the oceans can conduct electricity and combat climate changeA brief guide to looking for aliensCapella Space sheds light on 24/7 all-weather Earth observationDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their originsScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPT More Stories innovationAn American non-profit organization built the first 3D-printed school in MadagascarDeena Theresa| 8/10/2022innovationThe engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his familyDeena Theresa| 9/2/2022scienceArchaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse kingPaul Ratner| 3/5/2023