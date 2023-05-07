Moonwalkers: These AI-powered shoes will have you walking 250% faster

Pittsburgh-based robotics and engineering company Shift Robotics has invented AI-powered shoes called Moonwalkers that allow the wearer to walk 250 percent faster. The wearables have already garnered themselves the title of “world’s fastest shoes,” according to an article by the Vigour Times published on Sunday.

You may be wondering: what does artificial intelligence have to do with shoes? The company’s website offers the following description:

“Moonwalkers are the first-ever mobility device that allows you to walk at the speed of a run. Designed with an adaptive A.I. drivetrain, you can cover more distance - at your own pace.”