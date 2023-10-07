Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

AI predicts 70% of earthquakes a week before they occur

The system only flagged eight false warnings and missed one earthquake.
Loukia Papadopoulos
Oct 07, 2023
Created: Oct 07, 2023 09:37 AM EST
Representational image of seismographic activity.

adventtr/iStock 

High precision and accuracy in earthquake prediction continues to be a key scientific challenge, and artificial intelligence (AI) has been investigated as a technique to enhance our capabilities in this crucial area. 

This is because AI can analyze large datasets of seismic activity and identify patterns or anomalies that human analysts might miss. Machine learning algorithms can thus help researchers understand earthquake patterns better.

A high degree of probability

Today, some AI models are used to predict earthquakes with a high degree of probability by examining geological features and previous seismic data. These models calculate the probability of earthquakes happening in particular areas over a given period of time. However, these forecasts are typically too generic to account for precise predictions.

Related

It's crucial to realize that predicting earthquakes is a challenging task since earthquakes are caused by the movement of tectonic plates deep within the Earth's crust, a process that involves a variety of variables and uncertainties. Even though AI can help with analyzing earthquake-related data and enhancing early warning systems, accurately forecasting the precise timing, position, and magnitude of an earthquake is still a difficult process.

This may soon change. Researchers at The University of Texas (UT) at Austin tested an AI algorithm that accurately predicted 70 percent of earthquakes a week before they happened. The trials took place during a seven month period in China and offered much hope that a reliable AI system for predicting earthquakes may finally be available.

“Predicting earthquakes is the holy grail,” said Sergey Fomel, a professor in UT’s Bureau of Economic Geology and a member of the research team. “We’re not yet close to making predictions for anywhere in the world, but what we achieved tells us that what we thought was an impossible problem is solvable in principle.”

The AI system was found to predict the location of 14 earthquakes within about 200 miles of where they actually occured and at almost exactly the calculated strength. The system only flagged eight false warnings and missed one earthquake.

Preparing for earthquakes

“You don’t see earthquakes coming,” said Alexandros Savvaidis, a senior research scientist who leads the bureau’s Texas Seismological Network Program (TexNet) — the state’s seismic network. 

“It’s a matter of milliseconds, and the only thing you can control is how prepared you are. Even with 70 percent, that’s a huge result and could help minimize economic and human losses and has the potential to dramatically improve earthquake preparedness worldwide.”

The researchers now want to trial their model in regions with strong seismic activity such as California, Italy, Japan, Greece, Turkey and Texas. Training on this much data would allow the model to improve its date predicting accuracy rate and narrow its location estimates to within a few tens of miles of the actual earthquake center.

As a next step, the AI will be tested in Texas taking advantage of the bureau’s TexNet data which has compiled information from over 300 seismic stations and more than six years of continuous records.

