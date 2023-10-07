AI predicts 70% of earthquakes a week before they occur

High precision and accuracy in earthquake prediction continues to be a key scientific challenge, and artificial intelligence (AI) has been investigated as a technique to enhance our capabilities in this crucial area.

This is because AI can analyze large datasets of seismic activity and identify patterns or anomalies that human analysts might miss. Machine learning algorithms can thus help researchers understand earthquake patterns better.

A high degree of probability

Today, some AI models are used to predict earthquakes with a high degree of probability by examining geological features and previous seismic data. These models calculate the probability of earthquakes happening in particular areas over a given period of time. However, these forecasts are typically too generic to account for precise predictions.