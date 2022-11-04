AI predicts structural properties of metamaterials in a new study

Metamaterials are materials that do not occur in nature and whose properties result from artificial structure rather than chemical composition. The research conducted by UvA and AMOLF showed that machine learning algorithms can accurately answer questions, such as the combinatorial issue with the origami. The team tested how well artificial intelligence could predict the properties of certain metamaterials.

The combinatorial mechanical materials are engineered materials. The origami mentioned is considered a type of metamaterial with the ability to be flattened determined by how it’s folded, or its structure, rather than the material it was made with.

The researchers also mentioned that smart design lets them control where and how a metamaterial will bend, allowing it to be used for a variety of things, from “shock absorbers to unfolding solar panels on a satellite in space.”

Building blocks of metamaterial

In the study, researchers studied a typical piece of combinatorial metamaterial built with two or more building blocks, which collapse when a specific amount of force is applied. In order for all of the building blocks to buckle and not jam or get stuck when pressure is applied, the contorted building blocks need to fit together like puzzle pieces. Changing just one block in the metamaterial can make bendable metamaterial inflexible and sturdy.

Although metamaterial can be applied and used in various ways, designing a new metamaterial proves to be difficult for the research team. Creating the metamaterial properties for different structures comes down to trial and error. “In this day and age, we do not want to do all of this by hand.