Unbiased reporting? New media outlet claims AI-produced news a 'game changer'

"NewsGPT is a game-changer in the world of news," said the Alan Levy, CEO of NewsGPT, in a press release on Wednesday.

"News channels have been plagued by bias and subjective reporting. With NewsGPT, we are able to provide viewers with the facts and the truth, without any hidden agendas or biases."

The website claims that modern machine learning algorithms and natural language processing software fuel the channel, allowing it to scan relevant news sources worldwide in real time.

By analyzing and deciphering data from various sources, including social media, news websites, and governmental organizations, NewsGPT's AI algorithms enable the channel to give viewers the most recent news and information on various subjects.

Unlike other news outlets, NewsGPT is unaffected by sponsors, political allegiances, or the viewers' individual viewpoints. Its main goal is to give viewers accurate and trustworthy news every day of the week, claimed the press release.

The press release, however, doesn't specify if the company is using OpenAI's GPT technology to produce the news or some other AI tech.

AI-produced news bias

AI-powred news content is not new; earlier major U.S.-based news organizations declared the use of OpenAI's ChatGPT technology to produce news content.