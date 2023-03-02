Unbiased reporting? New media outlet claims AI-produced news a 'game changer'
ChatGPT frenzy grows, following Buzzfeed and CNET, NewsGPT, the purportedly "world's first" AI-generated "news channel," has debuted.
NewsGPT aims to provide "unbiased" and "fact-based" news to viewers worldwide, with no reporters and no bias, according to Alan Levy, CEO of NewsGPT.
"NewsGPT is a game-changer in the world of news," said the Alan Levy, CEO of NewsGPT, in a press release on Wednesday.
"News channels have been plagued by bias and subjective reporting. With NewsGPT, we are able to provide viewers with the facts and the truth, without any hidden agendas or biases."
The website claims that modern machine learning algorithms and natural language processing software fuel the channel, allowing it to scan relevant news sources worldwide in real time.
By analyzing and deciphering data from various sources, including social media, news websites, and governmental organizations, NewsGPT's AI algorithms enable the channel to give viewers the most recent news and information on various subjects.
Unlike other news outlets, NewsGPT is unaffected by sponsors, political allegiances, or the viewers' individual viewpoints. Its main goal is to give viewers accurate and trustworthy news every day of the week, claimed the press release.
The press release, however, doesn't specify if the company is using OpenAI's GPT technology to produce the news or some other AI tech.
AI-produced news bias
AI-powred news content is not new; earlier major U.S.-based news organizations declared the use of OpenAI's ChatGPT technology to produce news content.
BuzzFeed, an online media company, began leveraging OpenAI's ChatGPT to assist in content creation. The company said it was using humans to curate the content created by AI.
In January, CEO Jonah Peretti predicted that AI would become a more significant part of BuzzFeed's operations in a memo sent to the company's employees.
The company is "leveraging" the technology to go beyond curating and support the creation of personality quizzes that pose questions to users and provide text summaries based on their answers.
Previously, an article developed using AI and published on CNET was subject to numerous changes from the tech media outlet, as first reported by Futurism.
Worries about AI hallucinations have previously been voiced due to several reporters having "unhinged" encounters with well-known chatbots. The AI algorithm distorts facts and makes up information to produce presentable paragraphs.
Meanwhile, a CNET reporter Jackson Ryan while writing about ChatGPT influence in December, noted the chatbot "definitely can't do the job of a journalist," he wrote.
"To say so diminishes the act of journalism itself."
