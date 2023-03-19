AI reimagined Dubai’s Museum of the Future, here’s what it created
On Friday, the Museum of the Future posted on its Instagram account several images illustrating what the structure would look like if reimagined by artificial intelligence (AI). The end result is a series of four impressive eye-catching pictures that blend both traditional architecture and futuristic design.
"The center of innovation and creativity in all worlds, re-imagined by AI," read the caption. "Which one is your favourite?"
On the first image, planets can be seen interwoven into the structure bringing a celestial feel to the museum. The second image has a blue hue reminiscent of oceans and features a massive whale emerging from the circle in the structure.
The third image showcases plants emerging from the ground to hug the museum tightly as a bird passes by in the background. Finally, the fourth image reimagines what the circular structure would look like as a square.
For the uninitiated, the Museum of the Future is an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideologies, services, and products located in the Financial District of Dubai, UAE.
The structure has three main elements: the green hill, the building, and the void and was founded by the Dubai Future Foundation.
A bit of history
The first announcement for the development of the now famous museum was made on 4 March 2015 by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, after the structure was showcased in February 2015 during the Government Summit.
The museum was set to open in 2021 but due to delays the event only happened 22 February 2022. The opening ceremony and the right to open the Museum were given to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; alongside Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Today, the museum focuses on promoting technological development and innovation, especially in the fields of robotics and AI.
