AI reimagined Dubai’s Museum of the Future, here’s what it created

On the first image, planets can be seen interwoven into the structure bringing a celestial feel to the museum. The second image has a blue hue reminiscent of oceans and features a massive whale emerging from the circle in the structure.

Image one of The Museum of the Future reimagined by AI Museum of the Future/Instagram

The third image showcases plants emerging from the ground to hug the museum tightly as a bird passes by in the background. Finally, the fourth image reimagines what the circular structure would look like as a square.

For the uninitiated, the Museum of the Future is an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideologies, services, and products located in the Financial District of Dubai, UAE.

The third image of the Museum of The Future reimagined by AI. Museum of the Future/Instagram

The structure has three main elements: the green hill, the building, and the void and was founded by the Dubai Future Foundation.

A bit of history

The first announcement for the development of the now famous museum was made on 4 March 2015 by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, after the structure was showcased in February 2015 during the Government Summit.