Can AI rescue lab rats and guinea pigs? How new technologies could solve a major ethical issue
Left: fotografixx/istock Right: Roche
More than 111 million rodents are used in experiments and killed annually in biomedical research worldwide, but artificial intelligence (AI) could replace the need to use live animals. In the future, this could help save rats and guinea pigs from mass lab slaughter, according to industry experts interviewed by Interesting Engineering (IE).
The Hybrid Observatory for Earth-like Exoplanets (HOEE) would convert the largest ground-based telescopes into the most powerful planet finders yet.