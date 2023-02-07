AI revolution meets marketing returns: Aiko, Aiden world's first AI interns
Humans "will be challenged even more to perform better if artificial intelligence (AI) is successful."
This is what an aerospace industry intern told Interesting Engineering (IE) while reacting to the recent news of AI interns being hired by a remote marketing firm in the United States.
"The human interns who are not performing well will face a serious threat to their future," said Can Unen, a student trainee at an aviation engineering company in Turkey.
