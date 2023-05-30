The AI revolution has just begun: Nvidia CEO says seize the opportunity“Either you’re running for food, or you are running from being food."Sejal Sharma| May 30, 2023 07:58 AM ESTCreated: May 30, 2023 07:58 AM ESTinnovationNvidia CEO and founder Jensen HuangCOMPUTEX TAIPEI Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Claiming that artificial intelligence (AI) has effectively eliminated the ‘digital divide,’ the founder of the most valued chip company in the world, Nvidia, said anyone can become a computer programmer simply by speaking to a computer.In his first public speech in four years, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang kicked off Computex Taipei on Monday with a keynote address on artificial intelligence. Huang’s claim comes at a time when Nvidia is on the path to becoming the world’s first trillion-dollar chipmaker.Huang exclaimed, “We have reached the tipping point of a new computing era,” as the company ramps up the supply of its AI chips to meet the soaring demand. See Also Related Nvidia strengthens portfolio to offer more AI products and services Nvidia is on track to becoming the first trillion-dollar chipmaker Nvidia and MediaTek partner to introduce next-generation in-car systems with AI "Every single computing era you could do different things that weren't possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies," said Huang.At another event at the National Taiwan University (NTU), addressing the graduates of class 2023, Huang said that they should seize the “golden opportunities” of an AI revolution, with the technology set to change every business, reported the South China Morning Post.An honorary doctor of NTU since 2020, Huang said, “Whatever it is, run after it like we did. Run. Don’t walk. Either you’re running for food, or you are running from being food.”There’s been a flurry of announcements by big tech firms who are cutting costs by replacing human resources with AI. Tapping on the sentiment of worried graduates who will face a new reality, Huang said, “While some worry that AI may take their jobs … AI will create new jobs that didn’t exist before.”“Just as I was with the PC and chip revolution, you’re at the beginning, at the starting line of AI. Every industry will be revolutionized,” he added.Nvidia’s shiny new AI productsHe gave a demo of the capabilities of a slew of new Nvidia AI products and services at the Computex forum. This included an AI supercomputer, ‘NVIDIA DGX GH200,’ which comes armed with 256 GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips that make up a singular GPU.The supercomputer is suited to generative AI applications, recommender systems, and data analytics. Microsoft, Meta, and Google are among its first customers, Huang revealed.Demonstrating what AI can accomplish in a matter of seconds, he instructed the AI to compose music based on his lyrics and invited the audience to sing along.Nvidia’s stock has surged over 170% since the start of this year, with the U.S. chipmaker releasing a revenue forecast that soared past Wall Street’s expectations.The announcement comes at a time when Nvidia is shifting its image from that of a maker of computer graphics chips to a firm at the center of the AI revolution.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You World's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthHow a thin coated film could upgrade photosynthesis and feed 9 billion peopleLeveraging over 400 underwater cables for earthquake sensing, as revealed by expertRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsHow did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrongHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorDraper tested its Moon navigation system aboard a suborbital Blue Origin rocketNanowires in the oceans can conduct electricity and combat climate change Job Board