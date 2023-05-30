The AI revolution has just begun: Nvidia CEO says seize the opportunity

Claiming that artificial intelligence (AI) has effectively eliminated the ‘digital divide,’ the founder of the most valued chip company in the world, Nvidia, said anyone can become a computer programmer simply by speaking to a computer.

In his first public speech in four years, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang kicked off Computex Taipei on Monday with a keynote address on artificial intelligence. Huang’s claim comes at a time when Nvidia is on the path to becoming the world’s first trillion-dollar chipmaker.

Huang exclaimed, “We have reached the tipping point of a new computing era,” as the company ramps up the supply of its AI chips to meet the soaring demand.