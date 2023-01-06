This AI robot arm can do everything from making coffee to 3D printing

The AI camera

It features an AI camera in the robot arm that can capture up to 30 frames per second. It comes equipped with RISK-V-based processors and AI accelerators to support features like real-time face recognition, voice recognition, and object detection. Other features in AI cameras include image classification, color recognition, line tracking, human segmentation, and more.

Display and connectivity

The robot arm works with Wi-Fi, and the Bluetooth feature allows users to pair their smartphones with it. It features an intuitive 2.4" touchscreen display and a microphone with voice recognition. In addition, it has a speaker to help users chat with the device. Using Bluetooth, you can create Internet of Things (IoT) functions via the web or control Huenit wirelessly.

Robot arm

Huenit robot arm can rotate 220 degrees and lift up to 26.5 ounces of weight. It can stretch up to 15.4 inches and can aim with an accuracy of 0.002 inches. Users can add various tools to the arm, like a 3D printer or a high-power laser, to cut or engrave various materials. The high-power laser has an automatic cooling system for temperature control. Users can use the laser module to create artwork with materials like paper, wood, balsa, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, and more.

3D printer

Other features include a 3D printer with an auto-leveling system, a 40w hot-end heater, and a dual-fan cooling system. The 3D printer comes with a pen module that can be used to write or draw. The robot arm can work with colorful pens using the pen holder module. You can use it to draw sketches, vectors, or calligraphy.