RobotLawyer creator says a lot of lawyers 'should be replaced' by AI
Next month, a defendant is going to contest his case using a program trained by artificial intelligence (AI).
It will auto-respond from a smartphone through an earpiece to the defendant. It's Siri meets Atticus Finch. But is that a winning formula?
DoNotPay, the company behind the initiative, says its program will successfully be able to defend the speeding case, which is due to be heard in a U.S. court in February 2023.
