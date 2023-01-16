RobotLawyer creator says a lot of lawyers 'should be replaced' by AI

Next month, a defendant is going to contest his case using a program trained by artificial intelligence (AI).

It will auto-respond from a smartphone through an earpiece to the defendant. It's Siri meets Atticus Finch. But is that a winning formula?

DoNotPay, the company behind the initiative, says its program will successfully be able to defend the speeding case, which is due to be heard in a U.S. court in February 2023.