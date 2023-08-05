AI robots can now do manicures and other beauty treatments

AI robots can now do manicures and other beauty treatmentsWill they replace human cosmetics workers?Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 05, 2023 10:14 AM ESTCreated: Aug 05, 2023 10:14 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of a manicured hand.Harsa Maduranga/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A report by CBS News published on Tuesday highlighted how the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics is currently a multi-billion-dollar business that sees machines undertake tasks once reserved only for humans.The article outlined several AI firms that have entered the industry and shared their point of view on its progress.Frustration with salonsCo-founder and CEO of a San francisco-based startup called Clockwork Renuka Apte said that the idea to use robots for cosmetic procedures came about because of her own frustration with salon appointments. "So we really want this to be like grabbing a cup of coffee, right? And that could be anywhere from, like, apartment complexes, to corporate offices, retail stores," Apte said. See Also Related 11 Sci-fi Robots That Might Actually Work if We Built Them These Data Scientists Taught a Robot How to Paint Boston Dynamics robot dogs steal Paris fashion show Meanwhile, Nimble Beauty, which sells home devices that produce a four-coat manicure in about an hour, has witnessed an impressive interest from clients, selling over 5,000 units on Kickstarter. Nimble Beauty's CEO Omri Moran said AI is key to the robots functioning efficiently, allowing them to recognize and perform the essential steps of a manicure."It would be able to identify the specific nails that it has saved in the system versus understanding what a nail is and then figuring out, 'Oh, I'm seeing a nail. This is the shape of this nail. This is the cuticle. That is where the A.I. comes into play,'" she said. Meanwhile, LUUM provides robotic arms that tackle the tricky task of performing eyelash extensions, a precise ordeal that is very sensitive since it happens so close to the eye.Augmenting human capabilitiesNate Harding, LUUM's co-founder told CBS News that their robots “augment human capabilities rather than replace them.” This statement gives rise to the concern: will robots soon replace humans in the cosmetics industry?Apte claims they will not."I don't think we're gonna put nail salon techs out of work. And the reason is that this isn't — that's like saying, like a vending machine would put a chef out of work, right? It's like saying that. What we're going for is express services, get in, get out, you know," she said."It's nowhere close to that full, elaborate experience that a nail tech is gonna be able to offer. There's just a whole gamut of things that humans can do, and this is not that."This comes as a relief to the many employed in the industry who rely on it as a source of income. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How high heat affects EVs and what you can do about it310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyRechargeable batteries made from wasteScientists look with suspicion as another study claims room-temperature superconductorCould a gene switch off anxiety?Dinosaurs shared cognitive traits with dogs — and humans7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a time7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerA special new tape could make small, efficient nuclear fusion reactors possibleAd Astra: The future of propulsion technology Job Board