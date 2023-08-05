AI robots can now do manicures and other beauty treatments

A report by CBS News published on Tuesday highlighted how the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics is currently a multi-billion-dollar business that sees machines undertake tasks once reserved only for humans.

The article outlined several AI firms that have entered the industry and shared their point of view on its progress.

Frustration with salons

Co-founder and CEO of a San francisco-based startup called Clockwork Renuka Apte said that the idea to use robots for cosmetic procedures came about because of her own frustration with salon appointments.

"So we really want this to be like grabbing a cup of coffee, right? And that could be anywhere from, like, apartment complexes, to corporate offices, retail stores," Apte said.