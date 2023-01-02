The Black Mirror-esque AI service lets you speak to the deceased loved ones

The concept of using AI to power conversations between those in this world and those who have passed on is quite old in the technology world and has been attempted in many versions, either as a chatbot or even through a podcast. While some attempted to bring back facial expressions, others tried to give the AI the ability to mimic voices from record clips.

Now, Seoul-based Deep Brain AI has brought all these features onto a single platform and launched it as a paid service for those who would like to connect again with their loved ones, even if it were just virtual.

How does Re;memory work?

When a loved one passes away, a family is often left with digital memories such as pictures and videos. These are one-way modes of communication where one can hear and see their loved ones but can't interact back with them.

DeepBrain AI takes this treasure trove of information and, along with a pre-interview, can put together a private virtual meeting in their studio, where you can even have unfinished conversations with your loved ones.

Behind the scenes, the company's image synthesis technology can realize an AI human that is complete in non-verbal parts such as lip-syncing, movements, and facial expressions. It also uses conversational AI technology that uses natural language processing and speech recognition technology to make real-time conversations possible.

Conversations with loved ones

After hours of data processing, the Re;memory service can provide a 30-minute reuniting experience with your loved ones where you can talk to them or have a video message delivered from them on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. One can also create biographic videos personalized for each individual in the household or even hold a memorial service with the AI-human present.