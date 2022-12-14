AI system can predict a positive or negative COVID-19 test result

“Molecular tests depend on viral load and serology tests depend on seroconversion, which is the period during which the body starts producing detectable levels of antibodies. Both of these tests are time dependent,” said Dr. Xingquan “Hill” Zhu, senior author of the study and a professor in FAU’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Dr. Xingquan “Hill” Zhu (left) and Magdalyn E. Elkin, a Ph.D. student, in FAU’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Dr. Xingquan “Hill” Zhu/Florida Atlantic University

The research team used a type of artificial intelligence called machine learning (ML) to understand the correlation between the blood tests and molecular tests. The team used ML to discover which features are the most effective in distinguishing COVID-19 test results.

The study was published recently in the journal Smart Health.

How the two tests detect the virus differently

The two types of tests have different processes to detect infection in an individual. The molecular test measures the prevalence of viral SARS-CoV-2 RNA, while the serology test detects the presence of antibodies triggered by SARS-CoV-2.

The study mentioned that other evaluations have shown that symptoms of COVID, along with demographic and diagnosis features can help predict COVID-19 test outcomes. However, due to the vast differences in the assessments, serology and molecular tests provide too much variation to predict the possible outcome.

AI used to determine COVID-19 results

The researchers trained five sets of algorithms to predict COVID-19 test results, if they would be negative or positive. They created the predictive system using symptom features of the virus, along with demographic features that included fever, number of days post-symptom onset, age, and gender.

The study revealed that AI could be used to predict COVID-19 infections. This was done by training machine learning models using demographics and symptoms. The results from the study were able to identify key symptoms associated with the infection and provide cost-effective detection, as well as rapid screening.

The research team noticed that the molecular test had the lowest positive rate because it measured the infection in its current state. The study also showed that the total number of days an individual has symptoms, such as fever or cough, played a large role in the test results.