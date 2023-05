Imagine seeing around corners or peeking beyond obstacles that once blocked your view. It's like having X-ray vision. It might now be possible thanks to new research.

A group of brilliant researchers from MIT and Rice University unveiled an incredible computer vision technology that can change how we see the world. We could soon live in a world where shiny objects become extraordinary "cameras" that let us view our surroundings through their unique lenses.

Their developed technique operates by capturing images of an object from various angles. Then, converting its surface into a virtual sensor that captures reflections. The artificial intelligence system then maps these reflections, enabling it to estimate depth within the scene and unveil novel perspectives that were once hidden from view.