New AI technology can predict tsunami impacts in less than a second

"The main advantage of our method is the speed of predictions, which is crucial for early warning," explained Iyan Mulia, the work's lead and a scientist at RIKEN.

"Conventional tsunami modeling provides predictions after 30 minutes, which is too late. But our model can make predictions within seconds."

150 offshore stations

To achieve this, the coast now boasts the world's largest network of sensors for monitoring the movement of the ocean floor. About 150 offshore stations make up this network and work together in order to provide early warnings of tsunamis.

To function effectively, however, the data generated by the sensors needs to be converted into tsunami heights and extents along the coastline.

This normally requires solving difficult nonlinear equations, which can take about 30 minutes on a standard computer. Needless to say, this does not give people enough time to evacuate.

Tsunamis are devastating natural disasters. laurence soulez/iStock

That's why the RIKEN AI model is so crucial to saving lives. It allows people to get at least half an hour head start from where the tsunami will strike.

The RIKEN team trained their machine-learning system using more than 3,000 computer-generated tsunami events and tested it with 480 other tsunami scenarios and three actual tsunamis.

Accurate for any time-sensitive disaster

They found that their machine-learning-based model could achieve comparable accuracy at only one percent of the computational effort of conventional approaches. Now, they claim their model could work for any time-sensitive natural disaster.

"The sky's the limit—you can apply this method to any kind of disaster prediction where the time constraint is very limited," added Mulia.