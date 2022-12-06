A new AI testing system could help unlock secrets of the human genome

Understanding how AI creates its predictions

Peter Koo, a computational scientist and assistant professor at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) in the U.S. wanted to figure out how AI generates its answers with precision. Instead of knowing and accepting that the correct or precise output is produced, he wanted to comprehend how the AI was creating its answers.

“If you learn general rules about the math instead of memorizing the equations, you know how to solve those equations. So rather than just memorizing those equations, we hope that these models are learning to solve it and now we can give it any equation and it will solve it,” Koo said.

Using the novel system to understand AI prognostications about the human genome

Koo and his team created a method to find patterns within comprehensive AI-generated answers and predictions. His research allowed him and his team to figure out which AI algorithms work best for creating a prediction when studying the human genome.

The human genome is the entire set of DNA found in each cell. It contains 23 pairs of chromosomes in the cell’s nucleus, along with small chromosomes in the cell’s mitochondria.

An illustration of a human genome. National Human Genome Research Institute/Genome.gov

The human genome altogether contains three billion letters of code, with each individual having millions of variations. Although humans are not able to quickly sift through all the codes for DNA, artificial intelligence systems have the ability to do so. AI can also catch different factors that a person might miss while going through genomes.