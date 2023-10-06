This AI tongue can tell if a flavor is sweet or salty

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University are developing an artificial intelligence-powered electronic tongue that can differentiate between various tastes of food and also make feeding decisions.

The device can sense sodium ions when detecting salt. “This means the device can ‘taste’ salt,” said Subir Ghosh, co-author of the study and a doctoral student in engineering science and mechanics.

“If you are someone fortunate to have all possible food choices, you will choose the foods you like most,” said Saptarshi Das, associate professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State and corresponding author of the study. “You are not going to choose something that is very bitter, but likely try for something sweeter, correct?”