This AI tongue can tell if a flavor is sweet or salty

This AI tongue can tell if a flavor is sweet or saltyThe AI tongue mimics how taste influences what we eat based on both needs and wants.Sejal Sharma| Oct 06, 2023 09:03 AM ESTCreated: Oct 06, 2023 09:03 AM ESTinnovationPenn State researchers developed a graphene-based electronic sensorDas Research Lab/Penn State Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at Pennsylvania State University are developing an artificial intelligence-powered electronic tongue that can differentiate between various tastes of food and also make feeding decisions.The device can sense sodium ions when detecting salt. “This means the device can ‘taste’ salt,” said Subir Ghosh, co-author of the study and a doctoral student in engineering science and mechanics.“If you are someone fortunate to have all possible food choices, you will choose the foods you like most,” said Saptarshi Das, associate professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State and corresponding author of the study. “You are not going to choose something that is very bitter, but likely try for something sweeter, correct?” See Also Related Bridging the gap between doctors and medical technology A $3 patch shows promise as the future of smart medical diagnosis Scientists invent medical robots small enough to travel through the body "If you are given food that is sweet, you would eat it in spite of your physiological condition being satisfied, unlike if someone gave you say a hunk of meat,” Das said. "Your psychological condition still wants to be satisfied, so you will have the urge to eat the sweets even when not hungry.” A gustatory circuitDrawing inspiration from how humans taste food, the researchers have created a gustatory (tasting) circuit that mimics feeding behavior in humans.Mimicking how humans taste, the team has developed a simplified biomimetic version of this process, including an electronic “tongue” and an electronic “gustatory cortex” made with 2D materials, explained the press release. The artificial tastebuds comprise tiny, graphene-based electronic sensors called chemitransistors that can detect gas or chemical molecules. This is how the machine identifies salt or sugar. The other part of the circuit uses memtransistors, a transistor that remembers past signals made with molybdenum disulfide. This allowed the researchers to design an “electronic gustatory cortex” that connects a physiology-driven “hunger neuron,” psychology-driven “appetite neuron,” and a “feeding circuit.” “Physiology and psychology both play equally influential roles in human behavior and decision-making… in the brain, sensory information processing and decision-making are controlled by both, indicating that there exists a physical connection between physiology and psychology,” notes the study.The driving factors behind the neural activities in our brain are our physical form or physiology, whereas our psychology plays a regulatory role. That is the current understanding of our biological process. This is a reason why the advancements in AI largely discard psychological factors in their design.Injecting emotions into AI“The main focus of our work was how could we bring the emotional part of intelligence to AI,” said Das.“Emotion is a broad field and many researchers study psychology; however, for computer engineers, mathematical models and diverse data sets are essential for design purposes. Human behavior is easy to observe but difficult to measure and that makes it difficult to replicate in a robot and make it emotionally intelligent. There is no real way right now to do that,” added Das.The researchers hope that the concept of gustatory emotional intelligence that they have tried to introduce in their work can be translated to visual, audio, tactile, and olfactory emotional intelligence systems to aid future AI.The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.Study abstract:Animal behavior involves complex interactions between physiology and psychology. However, most AI systems neglect psychological factors in decision-making due to a limited understanding of the physiological-psychological connection at the neuronal level. Recent advancements in brain imaging and genetics have uncovered specific neural circuits that regulate behaviors like feeding. By developing neuro-mimetic circuits that incorporate both physiology and psychology, a new emotional-AI paradigm can be established that bridges the gap between humans and machines. This study presents a bio-inspired gustatory circuit that mimics adaptive feeding behavior in humans, considering both physiological states (hunger) and psychological states (appetite). Graphene-based chemitransistors serve as artificial gustatory taste receptors, forming an electronic tongue, while 1L-MoS2 memtransistors construct an electronic-gustatory-cortex comprising a hunger neuron, appetite neuron, and feeding circuit. 