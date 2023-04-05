Trending
NASA Artemis II
Chinese Spy Baloon
Cyber Vault EV
Perseverance's 16th rock sample
MF Hydra
Tesla's supercharger network

New AI tool can generate faster, accurate and sharper cosmic images

The team was able to produce blur-free, high-resolution images of the universe by incorporating this AI algorithm.
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Apr 05, 2023 09:58 AM EST
Created: Apr 05, 2023 09:58 AM EST
innovation
Before and after images.
Before and after images.

Emma Alexander/Northwestern University 

Before reaching ground-based telescopes, cosmic light interacts with the Earth's atmosphere. That's why, the majority of advanced ground-based telescopes are located at high altitudes on Earth, where the atmosphere is thinner. The Earth's changing atmosphere often obscures the view of the universe.

The atmosphere obstructs certain wavelengths as well as distorts the light coming from great distances. This interference may interfere with the accurate construction of space images, which is critical for unraveling the mysteries of the universe. The produced blurry images may obscure the shapes of astronomical objects and cause measurement errors.

Now, scientists from Northwestern University and Tsinghua University may have found a solution to this vexing problem. They have added an open-source AI algorithm to telescopes, which could improve image quality and further improve observations for research.

“Slight differences in shape can tell us about gravity in the universe. These differences are already difficult to detect. If you look at an image from a ground-based telescope, a shape might be warped. It’s hard to know if that’s because of a gravitational effect or the atmosphere,” said Emma Alexander, the study’s senior author, in a statement.

The team was able to produce blur-free, high-resolution images of the universe by incorporating this AI algorithm. This pre-existing computer algorithm is commonly used to sharpen photographs.

The AI tool also enables faster and more accurate image processing by utilizing computational power to sift through image data. As a result, better measurements of cosmic observations are provided. 

“Photography’s goal is often to get a pretty, nice-looking image. But astronomical images are used for science. By cleaning up images in the right way, we can get more accurate data. The algorithm removes the atmosphere computationally, enabling physicists to obtain better scientific measurements. At the end of the day, the images do look better as well,” added Alexander. 

The tool produced images with approximately 38 percent less error than traditional blur-removal methods and approximately 7 percent less error than current modern methods. 

They also trained it to match imaging parameters for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in north-central Chile, which is set to open soon.

Most Popular

This AI tool, along with coding and tutorial guidelines, is available online.

They have published the results in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. 

Study abstract:

Removing optical and atmospheric blur from galaxy images significantly improves galaxy shape measurements for weak gravitational lensing and galaxy evolution studies. This ill-posed linear inverse problem is usually solved with deconvolution algorithms enhanced by regularisation priors or deep learning. We introduce a so-called ’physics-informed deep learning’ approach to the Point Spread Function (PSF) deconvolution problem in galaxy surveys. We apply algorithm unrolling and the Plug-and-Play technique to the Alternating Direction Method of Multipliers (ADMM), in which a neural network learns appropriate hyperparameters and denoising priors from simulated galaxy images. We characterize the time-performance trade-off of several methods for galaxies of differing brightness levels, as well as our method’s robustness to systematic PSF errors and network ablations. We show an improvement in reduced shear ellipticity error of 38.6 per cent (SNR=20)/45.0 per cent (SNR=200) compared to classic methods and 7.4 per cent (SNR=20)/33.2 per cent (SNR = 200) compared to modern methods.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/24/image/jpeg/d6gEUdpu3QQ1r0veCEsFAu4UdtjjfJjuAz1PnRfM.jpg
How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/14/image/jpeg/WZrScJPvZvRmiE9JiG5h4GGAqbmsNwiOruqieEwp.jpg
This space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/15/image/jpeg/UoxTrin8POHA74ZmkbR0qORw8KGacFiZuy6GmjBk.jpg
Is it possible to recreate dinosaurs from chicken DNA?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/06/image/jpeg/lCsqoPO4q7gNVDwe0n0lPDfMfnQBSooMou5nBdwt.jpg
Is wireless tech about to supercharge your world? – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/03/image/jpeg/fb8Cw3u4wHC2jUWDMVuDeZr85p7ESYYWO8nNLN9v.jpg
ChatGPT linked to alleged leak of confidential information at Samsung
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/28/image/png/E48eImebSyhEoq9u9uBWqOpB9n60ITDnlTmnSP1d.png
How a thin coated film could upgrade photosynthesis and feed 9 billion people
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/03/image/jpeg/jD7E9eZlSO6gmAQ7eDKpCWIvsTSGCyXvvPRUDft3.jpg
Divers enter highly-contaminated Sellafield nuclear pond, a first in 65 years
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/02/image/jpeg/4hZYiHXEQLcFjYLYtGKXCIuqMLJoGYr8jHUU6a9n.jpg
University professor living underwater discovers ‘new species’
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/03/image/jpeg/sxtRyYwI1gW7SNTGB1t6TV1mfpoFPDCC9BcdpJTN.jpg
27,349 feet under: World's deepest-ever fish filmed off the Japanese coast
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/02/image/jpeg/496RrPQ8MeDt5YVx9Lwr5o6NvnyC9zh5N9Vt97uH.jpg
China hits cybersecurity probe on largest US chip maker Micron
More Stories
scienceResearchers are figuring out how we make memories — and how to study better
Grant Currin| 8/15/2022
scienceStranger Earth: Six weird ways climate change is affecting our planet
Sade Agard| 8/14/2022
scienceOlkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plant
Sade Agard| 11/4/2022