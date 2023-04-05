New AI tool can generate faster, accurate and sharper cosmic images

Now, scientists from Northwestern University and Tsinghua University may have found a solution to this vexing problem. They have added an open-source AI algorithm to telescopes, which could improve image quality and further improve observations for research.

“Slight differences in shape can tell us about gravity in the universe. These differences are already difficult to detect. If you look at an image from a ground-based telescope, a shape might be warped. It’s hard to know if that’s because of a gravitational effect or the atmosphere,” said Emma Alexander, the study’s senior author, in a statement.

The team was able to produce blur-free, high-resolution images of the universe by incorporating this AI algorithm. This pre-existing computer algorithm is commonly used to sharpen photographs.

The AI tool also enables faster and more accurate image processing by utilizing computational power to sift through image data. As a result, better measurements of cosmic observations are provided.

“Photography’s goal is often to get a pretty, nice-looking image. But astronomical images are used for science. By cleaning up images in the right way, we can get more accurate data. The algorithm removes the atmosphere computationally, enabling physicists to obtain better scientific measurements. At the end of the day, the images do look better as well,” added Alexander.

The tool produced images with approximately 38 percent less error than traditional blur-removal methods and approximately 7 percent less error than current modern methods.

They also trained it to match imaging parameters for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in north-central Chile, which is set to open soon.